Minneapolis Target store looted

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) – A Minneapolis target store was looted on Wednesday night.
The store was looted near a police precinct where protesters were demonstrating over the death of George Floyd.
A Target spokesperson says the store closed early to ensure its employees’ safety.
