Minnesota authorities: Police officer who knelt on George Floyd has been arrested

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KSNW) – Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, one of four officers fired after George Floyd’s death, has been arrested.

The arrest comes days after protests have broken out across the nation in response to the death.

Chauvin is the former officer seen in a bystander video kneeling on Floyd’s neck. He had worked with Minneapolis police for 19 years.

