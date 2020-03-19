Minnesota jury acquits sheriff’s deputy in shooting death

1  of  95
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Atwood United Methodist Church Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Minnesota jury acquits sheriff’s deputy in shooting death

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota sheriff’s deputy was acquitted of second-degree manslaughter Thursday in the 2018 fatal shooting of a suicidal man who held a gun to his own head as he knelt in the street during a 40-minute standoff with police.

Prosecutors said Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Krook acted with culpable negligence and created an unreasonable risk when he shot 23-year-old Benjamin Evans on April 12, 2018. Defense attorneys argued that Evans, an emergency medical technician and probationary firefighter, wanted to die and knew that he would live if he just put down his weapon.

Minnesota Public Radio News reported that the jury reached its verdict after deliberating for a total of seven hours.

Benjamin Evans’ parents, Bill Evans and Kim Porter, said the verdict left them “devastated,” and they worry about the message the verdict sends — “that the police can shoot people whom they are called upon to help,” the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

“Brian Krook took an oath to protect and serve. He did neither for our son,” Evans’ parents said in a statement.

Krook’s attorney, Kevin Short, said he took “great umbrage” at a prosecutor’s allegation in closing arguments that three of Krook’s colleagues in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office lied on the witness stand when they gave testimony at trial that differed from what they told the grand jury that indicted Krook, the Star Tribune reported.

Krook has been on paid leave since his indictment. The sheriff’s department said Thursday that he “is back to full duty and will return when he is ready.”

Krook testified that he feels horrible about shooting Evans, but that he had no choice because his life and the lives of other officers were threatened. Krook said he felt threatened even though Evans said repeatedly that he didn’t want to hurt officers.

“People say that to give you a false sense of security. It’s not reassurance for me,” Krook said. While Evans had been holding the gun to his own head, Krook, 32, said, “Bullets don’t just stop after they go through someone.”

Krook was among officers who responded to a report of a suicidal armed man in Lake Elmo, about 19 miles (30 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis. Deputies found Evans kneeling in an intersection, with a gun to his head, according to court testimony.

Evans had moved from St. Louis to Minnesota to be with his girlfriend, and she had recently broken up with him and he lost his job. On the night of April 11, 2018, after his ex-girlfriend rejected his pleas to get married, he put on his firefighter dress uniform, wrote two suicide notes, then left his house with his gun, according to witness testimony.

Prosecutors said that Evans never aimed his gun at anyone but himself. But defense attorneys said Krook was uncomfortable with the way Evans was turning his his head, fearing if Evans fired his gun, the bullet’s trajectory might hit officers.

An enhanced version of squad car video and audio from body cameras played at trial showed Evans kneeling in the street, with his right hand holding the gun to his head. At times, he quickly twisted his torso and moved his head to the left and right. A deputy can be heard pleading with Evans repeatedly to drop his gun.

As Evans turned his head quickly from side to side, Krook was heard saying: “I’m getting uncomfortable with him turning his head, just so you know.” Moments later, as Evans was talking, Krook fired four rounds, hitting Evans once. He then ran toward Evans and fired three more times.

Evans was ultimately shot twice in the chest, once in the side, and once in the leg.

Krook is the third Minnesota officer in recent years to be charged in an on-duty killing. Former St. Anthony officerJeronimo Yanez was acquitted in the July 2016 killing of Philando Castile, and former Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor was convicted in the July 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

