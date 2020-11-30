Missing boater rescued off Florida Coast

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a missing boater after finding the man clinging to his sinking boat.
Stuart Bee was reported missing on Friday.
On Sunday, a crew member of a cargo ship spotted Bee and alerted the Coast Guard.
Crew members found the 62-year-old man hanging onto the bow of his 32-foot boat, with just a few feet still above water, 86 miles off Cape Canaveral.
