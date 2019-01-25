Missing North Carolina 3-year-old boy found alive
ENRUL, N.C. (WNCN/WNCT) - Casey Hathaway was found alive Thursday night near the Craven County home where he disappeared from, according to Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes.
The 3-year-old boy went missing Tuesday afternoon around 1:45 p.m. Hughes said a grandmother was looking after him and a few other children at the time he disappeared. They looked for him for about 45 minutes before calling law enforcement.
A helicopter with heat-seeking technology was being used to look for the boy and more than 100 volunteers were helping law enforcement agencies.
Drones were being used, as well, and authorities said they are not turning down anyone who wants to assist in the search.
Casey is being checked out by medical personnel.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
