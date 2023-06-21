(NewsNation) — Passengers aboard the missing deep-sea vessel in the North Atlantic Ocean have less than 24 hours of oxygen supply left inside the vessel, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

On Tuesday, a Canadian aircraft searching for the missing Titan submersible detected “underwater noises” from the vicinity of the location the crew was touring the wreck site of the Titanic ocean liner.

The crew searching for the sub heard noises every 30 minutes and again four hours later after additional sonar devices were deployed, The Independent reported. However, after deploying an underwater robot to investigate, the Coast Guard said they didn’t yield any results.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday that they’re continuing to search and work closely with the U.S. Navy experts for further analysis. They also clarified that they have not made any statements regarding underwater “banging or tapping,” contrary to some reports.

“I want to reiterate this is a very complex search and the unified team is working around the clock to bring all available expertise and assets to bear as quickly as possible in an effort to solve this very complex problem,” said U.S Coast Guard Capt. James Frederick.

The primary search area is vast, 900 miles east off the coast of Cape Cod, 400 miles south of Newfoundland, Canada, where the crew launched its research expedition last Friday.

U.S. and Canadian military planes and boats are working together in the search. An underwater robot has also started searching in the area of the Titanic wreckage.

“We will do everything in our power to effect a rescue,” Frederick said.

The U.S. Navy is sending its “flyaway deep ocean salvage system” in case the submersible is found and needs a lift out of the water.

However, locating and recovering the Titan, if possible for rescue crews, will pose a complex and time-consuming mission due to the great depth of water involved.

Tuesday night, Three C-17 aircraft from the U.S. Air Force arrived from Buffalo, New York to St. John’s carrying “rescue-related cargo.”

As of Tuesday, search crews had covered more than 10,000 square miles.

Among the passengers of the submersible, called the Titan, is Hamish Harding, a 58-year-old British businessman. Harding lives in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, according to Action Aviation, a company for which Harding serves as chairman.

The CEO and founder of OceanGate Expeditions, Stockton Rush, is also among the passengers, along with Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman. The fifth person is believed to be Paul-Henry Nargelot, the submersible’s pilot.

Meanwhile, more details continue to come to light about safety warnings made directly to OceanGate leading up to the Titan going missing. There were concerns raised about dangers when the vessel reached extreme depths dating back to 2018.