Missing University of Oklahoma professor found after going missing on hike in Nevada

Ron Bolen’s daughter Meredith confirmed her father was found alive and dehydrated, and was taken to a hospital.(KFOR)

ESMERALDA COUNTY, Nev. (KFOR) – A University of Oklahoma professor who went missing in Nevada during a hike has been found.

Ron Bolen’s daughter, Meredith Bolen, confirmed to KFOR on Saturday that Bolen was found, is alive, and is being brought down from a mountain by rescue personnel.

Bolan was last heard from on Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m., upon reaching Boundary Peak in Inyo National Forest. 

She said her father is dehydrated, but she was able to speak with him.

The Esmerelda County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. National Forestry Service conducted a search for Ron Bolen, who is an avid climber and well-traveled.

He is being taken to a hospital, Meredith Bolen said.

