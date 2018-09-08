Missouri deputy dies after flood waters wash patrol car off road

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy Greene County Sheriff's Office)

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KSNW) - A Missouri sheriff's deputy has died after his patrol car was washed off of a road in Greene County.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Aaron Roberts was clearing a call he responded to in the 9500 block of Farm Road 2 when moments later he radioed to authorities that his car was washed off of the road.

Authorities lost radio traffic with him and launched an immediate search for Roberts.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office said officers from around the area along with the Springfield Fire/Water rescue teams and drones assisted in the search for Roberts.

Roberts was found dead near his patrol car Friday night. Roberts was 35 years old and he was with the department for about a year.