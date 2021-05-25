Missouri homeowners still in shock after car smashes through roof

EUREKA, Mo. (KPLR) – A Eureka, Missouri family is still in shock after a car crashed through their roof early Sunday morning. The homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified, said she, her husband, and their daughter were fast asleep when, around 1:30 a.m., they heard a massive crash.

The homeowner said she and her husband popped up and sprang into action. Her husband saw flames and ran for a hose that could reach the bedroom. His main concern was their daughter, whose room is right above theirs.

The couple’s 7-year-old daughter is disabled, and the homeowner cannot help but think about how close the danger came to her.

Once they got the fire out, the couple heard crunching and realized people were still in the car. Her husband asked if they were OK, and they responded yes. They came out of the car and walked across their bedroom. The homeowners immediately called the police.

She said the boys in the car were attending a graduation party in the neighborhood and may have gotten yelled at for racing before the crash.

She said the best police can put together is that the car left the roadway at a high rate of speed, hit a stump, went airborne, then hit the ground and their fence, which sent the car cartwheeling onto their roof. Then, the vehicle came crashing into the couple’s bathroom, mere feet from their bed.

A neighbor, who is a home builder, is helping the family with the cleanup and re-construction process. After losing a son in a tragic accident in 2008, the homeowner said they have been through worse, and she is just grateful no one was hurt.