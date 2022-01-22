Missouri schools adopt student-custodian program

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Missouri-area school system may have come up with a way to solve two problems at once.

Like many school districts, Neosho needs more building custodians, and many district students need part-time jobs.

A new program may solve both of those problems at the same time, by turning students into custodians.

Assistant Superintendent of Operations, Richie Fretwell says Neosho has been short of up to six custodians in the last year. So the district contacted some others that have already implemented a student-custodian program to see if it could work in Neosho.

He explains what type of candidates he’s looking for.

“You know, our qualifications are they must be a Neosho public school student right now. They must be 16 years old, they must have a GPA of 2 point or higher, they must have reliable transportation, and be a self starter and be able to be supervised by adult,” said Fretwell.

Fretwell says some students have already applied for the positions. He says the district will be flexible as far as the student’s hours, but he says most will probably start almost as soon as classes let out in the afternoon.

Starting pay is $11.15 an hour.