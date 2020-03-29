Missouri woman sews and sells reusable toilet paper

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (WDAF/KSNW) – Cherish O’Dell says she spends three to four hours a day sewing what she calls “reuseable toilet paper,” which would sound more unusual in a time before COVID-19. Now, unusual times are calling for non-traditional approaches.

Cherish got the idea after seeing multiple reports about a toilet paper shortage in response to the coronavirus pandemic. But she’s not doing this for herself.

The 31-year-old is doing it for her twin brother, Alan. Alan has epilepsy and has suffered violent seizures over the years so bad, that twice, he broke his back in six different places. His most recent seizure in December led to swelling on his head.

“They need to do more medical testing to figure out why his seizures are so violent enough that they are breaking his bones,” said O’Dell. “That’s not normal.”

Cherish has been raising money for her brother’s medical testing for months, but only recently started making the reusable toilet paper, which she says cuts down on waste and expenses. The mom of a toddler says they can also be used as baby wipes, another scarce item at stores.

“If you can’t find toilet paper this is a great alternative because you have it available and its machine washable,” Cherish added.

Cherish says if you would have asked her a decade ago what she saw herself doing, it would have never been in front of a sewing machine making reusable toilet paper. Unusual times call for unconventional solutions. “You really have to be in survival mode, especially for the ones you love,” O’Dell said. “And I take that seriously.”

