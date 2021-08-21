MLB announces teams for Field of Dreams follow-up game in 2022

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 12: Members of the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees take the field prior to a game at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(NEXTAR) – It was a corny idea, but it totally worked.

After the success of its Field of Dreams Game earlier this month, the MLB has announced plans for a follow-up in 2022, this time between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds.

Like the 2021 game, the 2022 Field of Dreams Game will be played at a specially constructed field in the middle of a cornfield in Dyersville, Iowa, near the site of the filming location for the 1989 film “Field of Dreams.”

The 2022 game is currently planned for Aug. 11, 2022.

“I think it’s going to be an incredible experience, especially for a lot of us who grew up watching the movie,” said David Bell, manager of the Cincinnati Reds, in a statement published at MLB.com. “From everything I’ve been told and on TV, it looks like it’s just a really special and meaningful environment they’ve created out there. … I feel very honored and lucky to be one of the teams in the [game’s] second year.

MLB is going back to Iowa.



The @Reds and @Cubs will make their way to a little slice of heaven in Dyersville on August 11, 2022. #MLBatFieldofDreams 🌽 pic.twitter.com/FDXEK76hHY — MLB (@MLB) August 20, 2021

Cubs manager David Ross, too, said he was excited, and called the venue a “neat place.”

“We get to play at a beautiful venue here [in Chicago], but to go and do something unique will be a lot of fun for the players and for our coaching staff, for sure,” Ross said.

The Reds will serve as the home team for the game, the MLB added.

The 2021 Field of Dreams Game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees drew almost six million viewers and became the most-watched regular season game since 2005, according to the MLB. The White Sox ended up winning 9-8.

The MLB had originally planned to kick off its “MLB at Field of Dreams” game back in Aug. 2020, but was forced to postpone due to complications and brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.