More than $1 million in illegal drugs wash up in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials in Orange Beach are investigating after more than $1 million in illegal drugs washed up on shore last week.

It happened over the course of two days last week discovered by people walking the shoreline between Lei Lani Condos and Phoenix 10 Condos.

An official close to the investigation said on the first day someone discovered 21-pounds of marijuana with a kilo of cocaine. On the second day, someone discovered 38 kilos of cocaine.

All the drugs were wrapped to protect them from the water. An official believes they were tossed from a vessel but the packages were likely in the water a long time. Barnacles were growing on the drug packages.

Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department contacted US Customs and Border Protection with the Department of Homeland Security. They’ll check historical currents to see where the drugs may have come from.

The street value of the narcotics is estimated at more than $1 million. Members of the United States Coast Guard Investigative Service in Mobile are also looking into the case.