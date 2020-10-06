More than $1 million worth of counterfeit Viagra seized by US Customs and Border Protection

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — U.S. Custom and Border Protection seized 15,000 counterfeit Viagra tablets, worth more than $1 million, over the weekend.

According to CBP officials, the misbranded pills were shipped from Istanbul, Turkey to a residence in Michigan. They were marked and packaged as Viagra 100mg tablets along with varying brands of honey mixed with Sildenafil. If the pills were real and approved by the FDA, the retail price would have been over $1 million.

US Customs and Border Protection

US Customs and Border Protection

US Customs and Border Protection

US Customs and Border Protection

The pills were in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA), which prohibits the introduction of any food, drug or cosmetic that is adulterated or misbranded. The pills were turned over to the FDA for further investigation.

“Our Officers are dedicated to identifying and intercepting these types of shipments that could potentially harm our communities,” said Shane Campbell, Port Director-Chicago. “Consumers do not realize the risk they are taking when using prescription drugs from other countries. These non-regulated drugs could cause health concerns or even death.”

LATEST STORIES: