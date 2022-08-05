STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Stillwater man is behind bars after he allegedly climbed into a house fully nude and tried to sexually abuse a woman who was in bed, asleep, next to her husband. Officials said Nicholas P. Lesson, 42, scaled the outside of the house and broke in through a second-floor porch. Once inside, he allegedly made his move on the sleeping woman.

The victim and her husband were able to chase Lesson out of their house. He was found a short time later on Thursday at his own home in Stillwater and arrested.

Felony charges:

Second-degree burglary

Two counts of first-degree attempted sexual abuse

Lesson was arraigned in the Stillwater Town Court and jailed without bail. There has been no word on when he will reappear in court.