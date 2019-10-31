1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Greeley County Schools - USD 200 Oaklawn Elementary

Nebraska troopers find 91 pounds of marijuana in SUV

National / World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Pixabay

MAXWELL, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers have seized 91 pounds of marijuana found in a sport utility vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near the western Nebraska town of Maxwell.

The patrol says the stop happened Tuesday night when the SUV was pulled over on suspicion of having an obscured license plate.

During the stop, a police drug dog indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, and a search turned up the marijuana, which was concealed in bags in the SUV’s cargo area.

The 36-year-old driver and 61-year-old passenger, both from Kansas City, Missouri, were arrested, as was a 34-year-old passenger from Mexico, on suspicion of various drug violations.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories