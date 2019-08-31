Nevada’s Area 51 braces for earthling invasion

NEAR RACHEL, Nev. (KSNW) – The “Storm Area 51” event started as a joke on Facebook, but now tens of thousands of people are expected to show up in southern Nevada in late September.

The man who started it all is shocked by how much attention it’s gotten. “Storm Area 51,” read Matty Roberts’ Facebook post. “They can’t stop all of us.”

Matty Roberts, creator of the ‘Storm Area 51: They can’t stop all of us’ Facebook post says he’s trying to advocate against the storming as much as he can since it was supposed to be a joke. Now, Roberts just wants a gathering in the desert. (Courtesy|CNN News)

“It was completely intended to be a joke. I didn’t expect it to go anywhere,” said Matty Roberts. “It’s gone everywhere!”

Two million people now claim they’re coming here September 20th

One recent online survey found 54% of Americans believe the government “knows more than they’re telling us.”

“That’s very apparent by my posts,” said Roberts. “Everybody thinks there’s something in there!”

Here’s issue #1: Nearest civilization is Rachel, Nevada, population 52. There is little more than the Little Ale ‘E’ Inn and Restaurant, with seating for 40 and 10 bedrooms.

Connie West, Owner, Little Ale ‘E’ Inn says “she’s scrambling to arrange enough food, security, and free water for the desert heat.”

Issue #2: An Air Force spokesperson tells CNN, “any attempt to illegally access military installations or military training areas is dangerous.”

“And you don’t want your parents to have to bury ya,” said Connie West. “Oh, I shouldn’t have said that.”

Roberts says the FBI have already come a calling.

“They knocked on the door, man. They just kind of sat down and chatted with me for a little bit just to see what kind of guy I was,” said Matty Roberts. “Making sure I’m not making pipe bombs in the living room or something.”

They’re now trying to turn this into more of a music festival.

“I’m trying to advocate against the storming as much as I can. I just want a gathering of all these weirdos in the desert,” said Roberts

The CIA tested the U2 spy plane back here in the 1950’s, and many believers believe they also keep captured alien life forms and reverse engineer downed alien craft, starting with the Roswell wreckage in the 1940’s. Conspiracy theories fueled by this base worker interviewed back in 1989.

“I’ve seen a lot of strange things in the sky that, you know, I can’t really identify.”

The air force claims these 60 secretive square miles are used for earthling aircraft testing, that’s it.

An esteemed astronomer agrees.

“Clearly there are aliens out there, I think that’s a pretty strong argument,” said Seth Shostak, senior astronomer, SETI, “But we don’t have the proof of that and I don’t think it’s stocked up in southern Nevada, honestly I don’t.”

Roberts’ best estimate: 20,000 people will actually show up here in the desert next month, some hoping to find out if there’s really anything in there?

All dreaming there really is something out there.