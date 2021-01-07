New Branson Duck Tours plan to open Spring 2021

Branson Duck Tours, LLC has announced its return to Branson, which is expected sometime in Spring 2021.

In a Facebook statement released Thursday, the company said,

“We were heart broken by the tragedy in 2017, where questionable equipment and procedures cost the lives of 17 people. We were also disappointed that we would no longer be able to experience Branson on a unique duck tour. Duck tours have been a wonderful experience for tourists and a staple of Branson for decades. After the tragedy, we no longer felt safe taking our families on DUWKs designed for war and built-in 1946. The amazing Hydra-Terra was the safe solution we were looking for. It is the only state-of-the-art amphibious tour bus specifically designed and built for safe duck tours. The Hydra-Terra has been a proven performer with successful operations in 27 countries around the world. The Hydra-Terra is the only Coast Guard approved “T” Vessel with revolutionary, positive-buoyancy foam-filled compartments.

The design has proven to be UNSINKABLE by the US Coast Guard. During Coast Guard testing, the drain plugs were removed from a Hydra-Terra and the engine room was fully flooded. The Hydra-Terra continued to float safely without any water entering the passenger compartment!

With this revolutionary equipment and new safety procedures, Branson Duck Tours is excited to announce we will begin offering safe duck tours in the Spring of 2021.”

On July 19, 2018, Stretch Duck 7 sank on Table Rock Lake killing 17 people. Ripley Entertainment Inc. closed down the Branson location since then.

On December 30, 2020, State Secretary John Ashcroft’s office filed a Certificate of Organization, giving them rights granted to a limited liability company.