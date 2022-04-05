LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nevada coroner’s office has determined the cause of death for 18-year-old Naomi Irion to be gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Irion’s body was found in a remote grave site in Churchill County, near Reno and the state’s western border with California.

Naomi Irion (Image: Lyon County Sheriff’s Office/KLAS)

Troy Driver (Image: Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office)

On April 1, detectives with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office charged and booked Troy Driver for open murder with the use of a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary, and destruction of evidence.

The Churchill County Sheriff’s office and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office also announced Thursday that they are investigating the 18-year-old’s death as a homicide.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Irion’s identity on Wednesday.

She was last seen alive on March 12, getting into the passenger seat of her car outside of a Walmart around 5 a.m.

Officials said video surveillance showed a person from a nearby homeless camp lurking near vehicles around the same time of Irion’s disappearance. The man was then seen getting into Naomi’s car and leaving.

Deputies initially arrested Driver on a charge of first-degree kidnapping. Court documents show Driver is accused of kidnapping her “for the purpose of committing sexual assault and/or purpose of killing her.”

Driver was set to appear in court Tuesday for a pretrial status hearing, but a judge continued that hearing until May 10, according to The Associated Press.