KANSAS CITY, Kan. — There’s been more movement in the Sunflower State’s bid to legalize sports betting.

An amendment added to the bill Friday would set aside money to attract professional sports teams.

Legislators haven’t said if this new amendment is aimed specifically at attracting the Kansas City Chiefs to move across the state line, but earlier this week Chiefs President Mark Donovan said developers in Kansas have approached the team.

“It’s like the rainy-day fund, being able to put some money back to say, ‘Hey if you wanna move into Kansas, we can help you a little bit,’” Kansas state Rep. John Barker said.

Barker introduced an amendment that would establish a new savings fund called the Attracting Professional Sports in Kansas Fund.

If sports betting becomes legal in Kansas, this new fund would save 80% of the state’s share of profits that could be used toward attracting a professional sporting team.

“Other states do this. Kansas does not presently, and I just think we’re here today,” Barker said. “We might not be here next year, but in five years we might be able to attract a professional basketball team or possibly football team.”

All week, the Kansas City area has been talking about what side of the state line the Chiefs will call home in the years to come.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly even said Thursday the Chiefs were not part of a 2019 Border War truce.

“You know Kansas City is Kansas City regardless which side of the state line we’re on,” Kansas state Rep. Stephanie Clayton said.

Clayton said while the bill is getting bipartisan support, passing the sports betting bill could help bring the Chiefs to Kansas.

Lawmakers are still finalizing the bill, but after Friday the legislature will be on break until April 25. If passed and signed by Kelly, it would go into effect in July.