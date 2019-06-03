New Texas law requires mental health curriculum in public schools

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 18, an omnibus bill meant to get more mental health services to students in Texas public schools.

Amarillo Republican Representative Four Price and Austin Democratic Senator Kirk Watson shepherded the bill through the legislature. It would require school districts to offer mental health and suicide prevention curricula if they do the same with physical health.

The school shooting at Santa Fe High School sparked this effort and Governor Greg Abbott’s School Safety Action Plan laid out much of the framework for this legislation, as well as many other items. The curricula and training will include signs of mental health conditions and substance abuse, strategies for maintaining student to student positive relations, conflict resolution, and information about how grief and trauma affect student learning.

School districts will be partnering with local mental health authorities for specific content.

Advocates hope these curricula and training will help identify and respond to mental health issues and bullying before they become larger problems.

HB 18 now allows school districts to employ or contract with one or more non-physician mental health professionals: a psychologist, registered nurse with a masters degree in psychiatric nursing, or a licensed social worker.

It also requires online training in mental health first aid to be public and encouraged in schools.

There is no additional state money to go with this new curriculum, but the Texas Council of Community Centers (a coalition of local mental health authorities) are expected to hire additional staff to implement the bill.

Staff for the Texas Education Agency suggests there could be possible costs to local school districts for coordinating school health programs and yearly training.