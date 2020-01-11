1  of  10
Closings and Delays
El Dorado Kidzfest 2020 Elyria Christian - McPherson Garden City - Community College Hutchinson - USD 308 Oakley - USD 274 Russell County - USD 407 Salina Public Library Salina Rolling Hills Zoo Stafford - USD 349 The Hangout (Osage City)

New website allows victims to see offender’s release date

National / World

by: Lindley Lund

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new website created by the Kansas Attorney General’s office allows victims of crimes to see when their offender’s release date will be.

This website was presented to a committee of legislatures on Friday, who said this has been requested for years.

“I would want to know if somebody who victimized me…were getting out of jail,” said Representative Ron Highland (R-Wamego). “I would want to know that so I could be on the alert.”

Victims can also see the status of the offender and request to be notified upon their release.

Applications for compensation for therapy, medical, or other expenses related to the crime are also available on the website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories