NJ waitress abducted, assaulted after trying to stop dine-and-dashers, police say

Do you recognize these individuals? Officials released their images in connection with an abduction and assault in New Jersey (Handout: WTPD).

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPIX) – A New Jersey woman was abducted and assaulted after trying to stop customers who attempted to leave the restaurant where she worked without paying the bill, police said.

The Washington Township Police Department said the waitress was taken around 11:15 p.m. Saturday into a white Dodge Durango SUV, and the suspects drove away with the woman inside. She had tried to stop the group of diners as they attempted to skip out on the bill after eating at a restaurant called Nifty Fifties, police said.

The woman was assaulted and left on the side of a state highway, police said.

Police posted pictures of the suspects on social media.

Anyone able to identify the suspects is asked to call Det. M. Longfellow with the WTPD at 856-589-0330 ext. 1160, or email mlongfellow@pd.twp.washington.nj.us.