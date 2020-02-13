1  of  24
No jail time for Michigan woman who hurled racist slurs during assault

National / World

by: WOOD-TV

Posted: / Updated:

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) – A Michigan woman who used racist slurs as she assaulted a car salesman last year will not serve any jail time.

Shelly Hueckel, 47, was ordered on Tuesday to serve two years of probation for assault.

In April 2019, she went to Betten Baker GMC in Lowell, where employee Terrance Smith gave her a trade-in value for her car. She wasn’t happy about the dollar amount, though, and started berating him. She then used the N-word toward Smith, who is African American, and backhanded him.

In a tearful plea to the judge Tuesday, Smith asked that Hueckel receive the maximum sentence.

“I was then assaulted for no reason and called an (N-word) over and over again at that point, I took every ounce of strength in me to restrain myself from defending myself, and I did it: I stood tall through an incredibly hard moment,” Smith recalled.

Hueckel struck Smith repeatedly, knocking off his glasses while shouting racial slurs.

