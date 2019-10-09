No more homecoming ‘king’ or ‘queen’ at Ohio school

National / World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILFORD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio high school has elected two female students as its homecoming royalty instead of having a male king and female queen.

Students Abbey Stropes and Trinity Miller were elected to the top spots of Milford High School’s homecoming court at Friday night’s football game. Both girls held scepters instead of wearing crowns.

According to a statement, the eastern Cincinnati suburb’s school will use the term “Homecoming Royalty” instead of king and queen from now on.

The school says they made this change in terminology to ensure every student feels included.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories