(WGHP) – An El Niño winter is upon us for the first time in years. That means this year’s winter outlook, released by the Climate Prediction Center, looks slightly different than in several years.

The last three winters have been dominated by La Niña, which typically means a dry winter in the country’s southern half and colder, wetter conditions in the Pacific Northwest. But that’s not the case this year, as a strong El Niño looks very likely to stick with us through early next year.

NOAA outlook for winter temperatures

This year, the CPC, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is forecasting above-normal temperatures across the northern United States through the winter.

The best chance for a warmer-than-normal winter to occur in the Northeast, the Pacific Northwest and the upper Great Lakes states.

For the southern half of the country, which includes all of Kansas, the temperature outlook for December, January and February shows an equal chance for temperatures to be normal, above normal or below normal.

NOAA outlook for winter precipitation

The Climate Prediction Center forecasts drier-than-normal conditions for much of the northern United States between December and February. In particular, the Pacific Northwest and the Midwest have the best chance for drier than normal winter months.

While the North experiences a drier-than-normal winter, most of the South looks like it may be wetter. Southern California, the Southwest, Gulf states, and much of the East Coast are leaning toward more precipitation than normal.

What does El Niño mean?

El Niño is a weather pattern that has to do with the weakening of the trade winds over the Pacific Ocean, which leads to warm ocean waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.

The warmer ocean water then increases the potential for rainfall in areas like Southern California through Texas and even into the southeastern U.S.

In a typical El Niño winter, the Polar jet stream sets up slightly further north, making for warmer-than-normal temperatures in the country’s northwestern part.

A persistent Pacific jet stream sets up over the South, bringing increased rainfall for most of the Deep South, including portions of the Southeast. The Tennessee River Valley runs drier than normal from an El Niño setup.

But El Niño’s impacts aren’t guaranteed.

“Note that a strong El Niño does not necessarily equate to strong El Niño impacts locally,” the Climate Prediction Center said in a recent update.

Plus, it’s still very early to know what winter will look like, considering autumn just started. NOAA’s fall outlooks were also updated last week, showing a likelihood of warm weather continuing in many states for a few more months, plus rain down South.