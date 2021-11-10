Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai announces her marriage on Twitter

Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize winner, appears at the Cricket World Cup opening party along The Mall in London, on May 29, 2019. Yousafzai announced her marriage on Twitter, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

LONDON (AP) — Nobel Peace Prize laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai has announced her marriage.

The 24-year-old Pakistani human rights campaigner who was shot by the Taliban for daring to want an education posted images on Twitter of her celebration on Tuesday with Asser Malik and her family.

Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

Yousafzai was targeted by the Taliban for her relentless objections to the group’s regressive interpretation of Islam that limits girls’ access to education. She was shot while returning home from school in Pakistan’s Swat Valley in 2012.

She traveled to the English city of Birmingham for medical treatment and her family eventually joined her. She went back to school as soon as she could but kept campaigning for the right to an education for others.

Yousafzai became the youngest Nobel laureate when she shared the 2014 Peace Prize with Indian children’s rights activist Kailash Satyarthi for their work on behalf of children and education rights.

She graduated from Oxford University in 2020.

Malik is the general manager of high performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Yousafzai’s Twitter feed was flooded with expressions of goodwill for their marriage.