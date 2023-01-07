A woman from Shelby, North Carolina, won two major scratch-off jackpots in just as many months. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJZY) – A woman from North Carolina has doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery.

“I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Kenya Sloan, of Shelby, told lottery officials. “But it did.”

Sloan, 41, had previously won $1 million from playing a Carolina Jackpot scratch-off game in August. It was her first time buying that particular scratch ticket.

Months later in October, she purchased a $20 Diamond Dazzler scratch-off — also her first time playing that game — and won the ticket’s top prize.

“I told some of my family members and they couldn’t believe it either,” she told lottery officials.

With her latest win, Sloan chose to take the $1.2-million lump sum payout, which amounted to $855,006 after state and federal taxes were withheld.

As for her winnings, Sloan already has big plans. After her first win, she purchased a plot of land and began building a new home. Now that she has another win, Sloan said she plans to open her own soul food restaurant.

“I was just standing there in shock,” she said. “I just feel blessed. That’s all I can say.”