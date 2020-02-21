Massachusetts father found guilty of trying to poison daughter with drain cleaner

National / World

by: Ariana Tourangeau

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A jury has found a Massachusetts father guilty on all counts of trying to kill his sick 7-year-old daughter by poisoning her with drain cleaner.

Christopher Conley, 37, was found guilty of attempted murder, assault and battery on a child by means of a dangerous weapon (opiates) and assault and battery on a child causing substantial bodily injury Friday afternoon in Hampshire Superior Court.

Conley is accused of injecting Liquid-Plumr into his daughter’s cecostomy tube then overdosing her on pain medication in April 2015. His daughter had to have a seven-hour surgery to remove over six feet of her intestines and subsequent surgery to remove one-third of her bladder.

The verdict was unanimous.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories