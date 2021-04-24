Northwest Arkansas man arrested on charges of trespassing, searching lockers at Farmington Jr. High

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man was arrested Friday after Farmington Police Department asked the community for help identifying an individual pictured rifling through lockers at Farmington Junior High.

Kenneth Braswell, 43, was arrested by Farmington Police Department on charges of burglary, criminal trespass and 1st degree criminal mischief.

Braswell was released from the Washington County Detention Center early Saturday morning on $2,500 bond.

The police department later confirmed that school was not in session the day the suspect was pictured in the building, and lockers have not been in use by students throughout the school year as a COVID-19 safety precaution.

Officials have not yet revealed how the suspect was able to enter the building or what his motive was.