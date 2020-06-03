Obama to address Floyd protests for first time publicly in online town hall

Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to young leaders in a Town Hall-styled session. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama will address the recent protests against police violence on camera Wednesday.

The former president is participating in the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Town Hall Series. He will be joined by police reform activists and public figures, including former Attorney General Eric Holder.

These will be Obama’s first on-camera comments since the death of George Floyd, which sparked nationwide protests.

The town hall will be streamed live on Obama.org at 5 p.m. ET.

LATEST STORIES: