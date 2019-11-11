Officer accused of killing Oklahoma police chief in Florida

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP/KJRH) – Investigators say an Oklahoma police chief was slain in a Florida hotel room and one of his officers has been accused of killing him.

Escambia County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Melony Peterson told the Pensacola News Journal that Michael Patrick Nealey, 49, was arrested Monday morning and charged with killing Lucky Miller.

Miller was the police chief in Mannford, Oklahoma.

Deputies went to the Hilton hotel on Pensacola Beach Sunday night after getting a report of a physical altercation on the premises. They found Miller dead.

Investigators have not confirmed if a weapon was used, only that a physical altercation occurred.

Peterson says Miller and Nealey were in Pensacola to attend a conference. She says detectives are still gathering information about the case.

Nealey is being held without bond at the Escambia County Jail. He’s charged with homicide. No additional details were available.

A lawyer for Nealey isn’t listed on jail records.

