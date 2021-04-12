Officer identified in deadly police shooting in Minnesota

People run as police attempt to disperse the crowd at the Brooklyn Center Police Department, late Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. The family of Daunte Wright, 20, told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing the vehicle several blocks away. The family said Wright was later pronounced dead. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KSNW) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the officer who discharged her firearm during an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, April 11, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

​Officer Kim Potter, who has been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years, is on standard administrative leave.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner Monday evening confirmed the identity of the man who died during the incident as Daunte Demetrius Wright, 20, of Minneapolis. Wright died of a gunshot wound.

Brooklyn Center police said in a statement that officers stopped Wright shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday. After determining he had an outstanding warrant, police tried to arrest him. They said he reentered the vehicle and drove away. Potter then fired at the vehicle, striking Wright. Police said the vehicle traveled several blocks before striking another vehicle.

The BCA investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Further personnel data are not public from the BCA under Minnesota law during an active investigation.​