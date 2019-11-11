Officer rescues teens from burning SUV

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Spring Hill, Tennessee police officer is being praised for saving two teens from a fiery crash earlier this month.

It began when Officer Brandon Frey noticed an SUV not maintaining its lane. Frey ran the license plate and saw the car was registered to a nearby house. He almost let them go, but then the SUV began driving erratically.

The driver, Abrian Galvan-Sauceda, 18, began swerving into people’s yards.

The officer attempted a traffic stop after he thought Sauceda had wrecked, but he continues to drive. The chase continued until Sauceda hit a tree and the SUV caught on fire.

The officer ran to help the teens trapped inside the SUV. He broke out the windows and pulled the driver and the female passenger to safety.

A few minutes later, the car exploded.

Spring Hill Police Lt. Justin Whitwell said Frey did what any officer would do.

“It is all in a day’s work for an officer. Quick thinking on Officer Frey’s part. He did a great job. It’s not just Officer Frey, it’s police officers all over who do the same job every day. This one just got caught on camera,” said Whitwell.

According the police report, Sauceda was under the influence of both alcohol and drugs.

LATEST STORIES: