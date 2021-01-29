Officials: 2 firefighters, 2 residents die in northern Oklahoma house fire

National / World

by: KFOR-TV

Posted: / Updated:

WAYNOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma town is mourning the loss of four people, including two firefighters, who died in a fire.

Around 3 a.m. on Friday, authorities say members of the Waynoka Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of Locust St.

According to the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office, the residents called 911 to say their house was on fire, and they were trapped in the bedroom.

Less than 10 minutes later, the Waynoka Fire Department arrived on the scene. They quickly realized that the fire was blocking the door, and they were unable to reach the victims through the window.

While working to rescue the people trapped inside, two members of the fire department lost their lives.

Officials say the two residents also died in the blaze.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories