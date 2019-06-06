Officials mull demolishing then rebuilding Columbine High

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 20, 1999 file photo, four unidentified young women head to a library near Columbine High School where students and faculty members were evacuated after two student gunmen went on a shooting rampage in the school in the Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. The attack left 12 students and one teacher dead. These horrifying images of tearful students would be repeated in other mass shootings at schools in later years. (AP Photo/Kevin Higley)

DENVER (AP) — Authorities in a Colorado community are gauging support for demolishing Columbine High School and rebuilding it nearby.

In a letter Thursday, Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Jason Glass says the school building has remained “a source of inspiration” for people with a dark interest in the 1999 shooting that killed 12 students and a teacher. In April, a Florida teenager who authorities say was obsessed with the shooting and may have been planning an attack in Colorado just ahead of the 20th anniversary was found dead in an apparent suicide.

The district also released an online survey to assess community support for a ballot measure earmarking $60 million to $70 million for a Columbine construction project. Preliminary ideas include preserving the library built after the 1999 shooting and incorporating it into a new school building.

Glass says the number of people trying to enter the school or trespassing on its grounds reached record levels this year as the community marked the 20th anniversary of the massacre.