COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive.

Police confirmed to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped inside his mother’s running car Monday, in Indianapolis, hours after taking Nalah Jackson in custody.

Jackson was the suspect in the Amber Alert after Kason and his twin, Kyair, were taken from a Donatos pizza store in the Short North. Kyair was found hours later, abandoned in a parking lot near the Dayton airport.

Investigators had been searching for Jackson, a 24-year-old homeless woman since Monday when Columbus police named her as the suspect in the disappearance of the twins. Kyair was found about 70 miles away, along the route between Columbus and Indianapolis.

In a 5 p.m. news conference, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said investigators had located Jackson in Indianapolis but had yet to find Kason or the stolen black Honda Accord, last spotted in the Dayton area.

“We don’t know at this point where Kason is,” Bryant said. “That’s why we’re imploring the public, anyone, as little of information as you think it is, it could be important.”

Bryant said the FBI had offered a $10,000 reward for information locating Kason. She also added that now that Jackson crossed state lines, there can be a federal investigation.

Deputy Chief Smith Weir said investigators received several calls Thursday morning on their tip line from people saying they had spotted Jackson. The callers then got ahold of police in Indianapolis who eventually found her on Interstate 65, north of the city’s downtown area.

The twins’ grandmother, LaFonda Thomas, told NBC4 that all she felt after the update was anger and frustration. She also addressed Jackson directly, referencing the suspect’s own legal issues over the custody of her own children.

“I just want my grandson … Is he even coming back?” LaFonda said through tears. “You know how it feels not to have your own. Why would you deny another mother that opportunity to love and raise her own child?”

Kyair and Kason Thomas. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Columbus police previously filed two charges of kidnapping against Jackson. Alongside the charges from Ohio, retired FBI agent Harry Trombitas gave NBC4 possibilities on what federal charges could pile on.

“It would be very possible for the FBI or other federal agencies to file what we call an unlawful flight to avoid prosecution charge,” Trombitas said. “I’m assuming at this point that she’s aware that she is wanted, and that she is purposely avoiding apprehension, and that goes into the fugitive definition as well … [It] could play into the federal prosecution.”

Jackson also had a list of criminal cases involving the custody of her own children that saw her in and out of jail within the last four years. Her ability to bond out of jail as she awaits trial also becomes severely limited in a federal case, according to Trombitas.

“If she crosses state lines and if the FBI files federal charges on her for kidnapping, it’s gonna be a lot tougher for her to get out,” Trombitas said. “We don’t really have some of the same restrictions that some of the state and county judges are facing.”

Columbus police shared this map, indicating they have alerted police agencies in five neighboring states to look out for Nalah Jackson. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Elevated charges would make that all but impossible, as Trombitas considered the potential case if serious harm or death came to Kason while Jackson was on the run.

“Certainly murder is not out of the question, and depending on the circumstances it could be aggravated murder for that possibility as well,” Trombitas said. “She has some prior issues with not only law enforcement, but the court regarding her own children. That’s kind of frightening for me, when it comes to ‘how is she taking care of this baby?'”

Trombitas also weighed in on the length of time the suspect and infant have been missing. He addressed the common concept that the first 48 hours in a missing person investigation are crucial, as the Ohio Amber Alert case has passed that threshold as of Wednesday night.

“Oftentimes, the 48 hours is critical especially when you don’t know who the subject is, you don’t know what the intention is … As time goes on, it’s more and more critical to get that baby back. The weather is going to turn really bad here in the next couple of days. That just makes everything more urgent.”

The former FBI agent echoed investigators’ pleas, asking for anyone who knew Jackson for help or knowledge.

“We need people to come forward,” Trombitas said. “Any friends, any associates, any family members of Ms. Jackson that have any idea where she might be, maybe a favorite spot for her to hide out, someone to visit out of state … Please let law enforcement know.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine added his own comments regarding the Amber Alert case during a briefing ahead of a pending winter storm.

“Our prayers are certainly with the family and hoping that the second child will be reunited with the family,” DeWine said.

Trombitas said that the repercussions for Jackson can only increase as time goes on, and the concern for Kason grows.

“I’ve worked a number of kidnapping cases over my career, and it’s just awful,” Trombitas said. “Don’t make things worse … Let’s put an end to this.”