Ohio Bishop George Murry dies at age 71, diocese reports

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announced Friday that Bishop George Murry has died at age 71.

Murry died Friday morning at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York, according to a news release from the diocese.

Bishop Murry was admitted for inpatient treatment Saturday, according to the diocese.

Bishops Murry’s leukemia returned in April and he was receiving outpatient treatment in Youngstown at that time.

Last week, Bishop Murry submitted to Pope Francis his requested resignation from the office of diocesan bishop for reasons of ill health.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

