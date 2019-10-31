1  of  3
Oklahoma judge rejects challenge to ‘permit-less carry’ law

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – An Oklahoma judge has rejected an attempt by a Democratic state lawmaker and gun safety advocates to stop a new law from taking effect on Friday that would allow most people in the state to carry a firearm in public without a background check or training.

Oklahoma County District Judge Don Andrews on Wednesday rejected a request by Oklahoma City Democratic Rep. Jason Lowe for a temporary injunction that would have stopped the so-called “permitless carry” law from taking effect on Friday. Lowe promised to appeal the judge’s ruling to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Dubbed “constitutional carry” by its supporters, the bill signed by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt would allow most adults to carry firearms, concealed or openly, without the currently required background check or training.

