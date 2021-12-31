Oklahoma man arrested after high-speed chase in Texas

WACO, Texas – An Oklahoma man is arrested in Waco after a pursuit involving multiple law enforcement.

On Thursday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop a black Yamaha motorcycle on Lakeshore Drive, near MacArthur Drive in Waco, for a traffic violation. The motorcyclist failed to stop and evaded arrest until reaching FM-1860 near Old Marlin Road, east of Waco, where the motorcyclist was taken into custody without incident.

During this incident, the motorcyclist was traveling at speeds of over 100 mph.

The driver has been identified as 30-year-old Sheldon Turner, of Westville, Oklahoma. Turner was arrested and charged with Felony Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

McLennan County Jail records indicated he was also being held on outstanding warrants out of Oklahoma for possession of dangerous drugs and failure to appear in court on a marijuana charge.

Troopers were assisted by the Waco Police Department, the Riesel Police Department, and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety