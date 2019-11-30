Oklahoma police say officer got Starbucks with ‘PIG’ on cups

GLENPOOL, Okla. (AP) – An Oklahoma police chief says an officer bought Starbucks for 911 dispatchers working on Thanksgiving only to find that the word “PIG” was printed on the cups’ labels.

The officer notified Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara, who called the store and spoke to a manager. O’Mara says they offered to reprint the computer-generated labels, but he took to social media and posted the photo. It has since gone viral.

The officer told KTUL-TV that the employee reached out to him personally and apologized, saying it was a joke.

Starbucks spokesperson Jory Mendes says the company is deeply sorry and has apologized to the officer who received the five cups.

Mory says the barista has been suspended pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

Last year, Starbucks closed stores and had employees undergo a anti-bias training after the arrest of two black men in a Philadelphia location. The coffee chain’s executives met with Arizona officers earlier this year after six officers were asked to leave a store because a customer felt unsafe.

