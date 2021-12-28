Oklahoma search teams looking for possible drowning victim at Kerr Lock and Dam in LeFlore County

LeFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to Sequoyah County Emergency Manager Steve Rutherford, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) rescue and recovery teams are searching for a possible drowning victim at Kerr Lock and Dam in LeFlore County.

Rutherford said that the search began Monday afternoon with local resources, including a fire department. He noted that the Kerr Lock and Dam are right on the line between Sequoyah County and LeFlore County.

According to Dennis Yochum, the LeFlore County Emergency Manager, the search was suspended due to the strong current. He said OHP will return Wednesday morning and continue searching.

Yochum said this is a recovery at this point. Crews are looking for one victim, and the name, age and gender have not been released at this time.

Two search boats with sonar from OHP were used to search near the dam. The lock and dam is a popular fishing spot for anglers.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ website, the Robert S. Kerr Lock and Dam spillway weir has a net length of 900 feet and is surmounted by eighteen 50-by-44 foot-high tainter gates. The gates are separated by seventeen 10-foot piers, which support a 5-foot-wide service roadway bridge.

The spillway has a capacity of 1,542,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) at the maximum pool elevation, about 19.5 feet above the top of the power pool.