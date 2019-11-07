Oklahoma vape shop owner pleads guilty to murder plot

National / World

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 70-year-old northwest Oklahoma man has pleaded guilty to trying to hire his business partner in Kansas to kill a man in Oklahoma City.

Court records show Vernon Wayne Brock of Alva signed a plea agreement Wednesday admitting he tried to “conduct a murder for hire” plot to kill the unidentified man.

Prosecutors say Brock asked his business partner in vape shots to kill the boyfriend of a former employee who had ended a sexual relationship with Brock. The employee and the business partner are not identified in court documents.

Brock was arrested and charged in April after giving the business partner a $5,000 check during a meeting in Kansas.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed not to pursue further charges in the case.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories