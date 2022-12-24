Photo from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office where one person died in a crash on December 24, 2022.

OTTAWA, Kan. — One person died in a Saturday afternoon crash on southbound I-35 where a single vehicle was involved.

The Ottawa Police Department says its investigators as well the Kansas Highway Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo from the scene just after 4 p.m. and said traffic was down to a single lane. The crash happened at milepost 183, just north of the southern Ottawa exit.

Southbound traffic is slow between exit 185 for 15th Street and Marshall Road through the exits for Ottawa.

Police didn’t report any other injuries, FOX4 will update this story with more details as they’re released.