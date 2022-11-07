TAMPA, Fla. (WDAF) — After 37 days in southwest Florida, Operation BBQ Relief is returning home having reached an incredible milestone.

When Hurricane Ian hit Florida, organizations from across the country made their way down to help those impacted by the storm.

Operation BBQ Relief provided 865,403 meals to Floridians in those 37 days. Those meals also helped the organization surpass 10 million meals provided in its history.

“How amazing that a rainbow was over our deployment site during our last day of sharing the healing power of BBQ in southwest Florida! A rainbow is a symbol of hope and each hot meal provided hope, friendship, and compassion. Operation BBQ Relief