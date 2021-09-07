Outsmarted by a Tesla? Man accused of faking hit-and-run injuries caught on camera

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) — A man in Louisiana who claimed he was hit by a Tesla has been arrested himself.

Slidell police were called to an alleged hit-and-run in a parking lot Friday. Arthur Bates Jr., 47, claimed a Tesla had struck him while backing out.

The Slidell Police Department provided video of the alleged collision, appearing to show Bates falling to the ground and the Tesla leaving the scene after its driver checks on Bates.

“Bates was complaining of back, leg and neck injuries, resulting in an ambulance and fire truck to be dispatched to the location,” said the Slidell Police Department.

During an investigation, the driver was found and questioned by officers. The driver also provided police with the video.

According to the driver, “Bates intentionally jumped behind his vehicle and staged the accident.”

Slidell Police officers agreed and arrested Bates, who is now facing one count of false swearing with the intent to cause an emergency response.