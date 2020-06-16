Patient killed after fatally shooting retired cop at Munster hospital

National / World

by: WGN Web Desk and Courtney Gousman

Posted: / Updated:

MUNSTER, Ind. — A retired police officer was shot and killed while working security at a hospital in Munster.

According to the Northwest Indiana Times, the incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday at Community Hospital in Munster when two retired officers, who were working security, responded to reports of a psychiatric patient assaulting a nurse.

A struggle ensued between the patient and officer. The Northwest Indiana Times reports the patient was able to grab hold of a gun from the officer’s belt, and shot and killed the officer.

The other officer returned fire, killing the patient.

Just after 7 a.m., Skycam9 captured a police procession escorting the retired officer’s body to the medical examiner’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories