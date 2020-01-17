Philippine volcano still ‘life threatening’ despite lull

Breaking News
Infant dies in second suspected child abuse case
1  of  115
Closings and Delays
25th Judicial District Court Abilene - USD 435 Barton County Community College Bucklin - USD 459 Buhler - USD 313 Canton-Galva - USD 419 Central Christian Acdmy - Gt. Bend Central Plains -USD 112 Centre - USD 397 Chase County - USD 284 Chase-Raymond - USD 401 Cherished Blessing Child Development Center Cimarron-Ensign - USD 102 Colby Public Schools - USD 315 DeLoss V Smith Senior Center Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 Ell-Saline - USD 307 Ellinwood Public Schools - USD 355 Ellinwood St. John's Child Development Center Ellis - St. Mary Elementary Ellsworth Seitz Drug Elyria Christian - McPherson Fairfield - USD 310 Finney County Meals on Wheels Finney County Senior Center Finney County Transit Flinthills - USD 492 Ft Larned - USD 495 Garden City - St. Mary Elementary Garden City - USD 457 Goessel - USD 411 Great Bend - USD 428 Great Bend Avenues for Change Great Bend Center for Counseling Great Bend Children's Learning Center Great Bend Holy Family School Great Bend Little Blessings Preschool Great Bend Noah's Ark Preschool at First UMC Great Bend TLC Disovery Preschool & After School Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Hays - USD 489 Hays-Holy Family Elementary Head Start/Early Head Start Herington - USD 487 Hillsboro Senior Center Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hoisington - USD 431 Hoxie Community Schools - USD 412 Hutchinson Cosmosphere Hutchinson Early Education Center Hutchinson Friendship Meals Hutchinson Public Library Hutchinson Strataca/Kansas Underground Salt Museum Ingalls - USD 477 Kansas Works - Great Bend Kinsley-Offerle - USD 347 Kiowa County - USD 422 Kiowa County Senior Center/Meals & Wheels Kismet-Plains - USD 483 LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Leoti - USD 467 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal Head Start/Early Head Start Lincoln - USD 298 Logan - USD 326 Lyons - USD 405 Macksville - USD 351 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Marian - Thomas More Prep Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - St. Joseph Elementary McPherson - USD 418 Meade - USD 226 Minneola - USD 219 Montezuma - USD 371 Nickerson - USD 309 Oakley - USD 274 Oberlin - Golden Age Center and Meal Site Oberlin - USD 294 Osborne County - USD 392 Otis-Bison - USD 403 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Peabody-Burns - USD 398 Phillipsburg - USD 325 Plainville - USD 270 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Pretty Prarie Friendship Meals Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Rice County Council on Aging Rural Vista - USD 481 Russell County - USD 407 Sacred Heart Grade School - Plainville Salina Area Technical College Satanta - USD 507 Skyline Schools - USD 438 Smith Center - USD 237 Smoky Valley - USD 400 Solomon - USD 393 South Gray - USD 476 Southeast Of Saline - USD 306 Spearville - USD 381 St. John - Sunflower Senior Center & Meals on Wheels Stafford - USD 349 Stanton County - USD 452 Sterling - USD 376 Stockton - USD 271 Sublette - USD 374 Sylvan Grove - USD 299 Turon Friendship Meals Twin Valley - USD 240 Ulysses Head Start/Early Head Start Victoria - USD 432 Waconda - USD 272

Philippine volcano still ‘life threatening’ despite lull

National / World

by: AARON FAVILA and JIM GOMEZ, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Steam comes rises from the Taal volcano in a view from Tagaytay, Cavite province, southern Philippines on Thursday Jan.16, 2020. Taal volcano belched smaller plumes of ash Thursday but shuddered continuously with earthquakes and cracked roads in nearby towns, which were blockaded by police due to fears of a bigger eruption. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) — An erupting Philippine volcano remains life threatening despite weaker emissions and fewer tremors, an official said Friday and advised thousands of displaced villagers not to return to the danger zone.

The Taal volcano emitted weaker ash and steam explosions Thursday and Friday, the sixth day of its eruption. But despite the seeming lull, continuing volcanic quakes, the drying of the crater lake and other signs indicate magma is moving beneath, said Maria Antonia Bornas, an official with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

“When there is an explosion, that will be life threatening, especially if people get very near, like on Volcano Island,” Renato Solidum, head of the the institute, told The Associated Press.

The volcano since Sunday has remained at alert level 4, the second-highest warning, indicating a hazardous explosive eruption is possible in hours or days. Solidum said assessing whether the volcano’s restiveness has eased may take up to two weeks.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from areas now under a security lockdown, and soldiers and police have been stopping desperate villagers from returning to retrieve belongings and save their poultry and cattle. Police have allowed batches of residents to check their homes for a few hours during the day in some high-risk villages.

Jerick Oco, a 21-year-old who worked as a tourist guide on Volcano Island, which sits in the middle of Taal Lake south of Manila, was relieved to hear that the volcano was calming down but said poor villagers like him face more daunting problems, like finding new homes and jobs.

“They should help people retrieve belongings from their homes instead of blocking them. They should help them restart (their lives) again,” Oco said.

Many houses and farms are damaged by ash, though no deaths or major injuries directly caused by the eruption have been reported. Authorities have reported one traffic fatality on an ash-covered road and an evacuee dying from a heart attack.

About 125,000 people fled their homes in hardest-hit Batangas province, more than 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of Manila. At least 373 evacuation sites were crammed with the displaced and needed more face masks, portable toilets, bottled water and sleeping mats, according to a provincial disaster-response office.

The government’s main disaster agency reported a little more than 77,000 people were displaced in Batangas and the nearby provinces of Cavite and Laguna. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

Among those displaced were about 5,000 people who live on Volcano Island. It is a popular tourist destination renowned for its stunning view of the volcano’s crater lake and lush hills teeming with trees and birds. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has recommended that villagers should not be allowed back.

The 1,020-foot (311-meter) Taal is the second-most restive of about two dozen volcanoes across the Philippines. The archipelago lies in the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the string of faults around the ocean basin where much of the world’s seismic activity occurs.

___

Gomez reported from Manila. Associated Press journalist Joeal Calupitan contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories