Photos of the storms moving through Eastern Oklahoma into the Arkansas River Valley

OKLAHOMA & RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Strong storms moving through eastern Oklahoma and pushing into the Arkansas River Valley near Fort Smith have caused flash flooding, power outages, and damage to property.

The city of Sallisaw, Okla. is reporting multiple power outages, lines down and trees down on lines-plus flooding and other property damage included in the list of obstacles our electric crew is having to maneuver to get your power back on.

LeFlore County Emergency Manager Kim Wann is reporting barn roofs blown off in the Cowlington area of Tucker Road and Highway 59.

Wann is reporting to the National Weather Service multiple power lines down in Panama, Sprio, Cameron and a large electrical tower blown down in Braden Bottoms off Highway 9.

