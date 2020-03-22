PHOTOS: Quiet, slow weekend for the Las Vegas Strip amid mandatory shutdown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It has been just a few days since Governor Steve Sisolak issued a mandatory shutdown of casino properties and other non-essential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Las Vegas Strip is experiencing its quietest and slowest weekend yet, due to the closures.
Here are some photos captured by one of our 8 News Now team members:
LATEST STORIES:
- Governor Kelly announces executive orders to assist Kansans amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Wichita police chief says WPD has been searching for more protective gear
- Suspect arrested in St. Patrick’s Day shooting
- Taylor’s Forecast: Cloudy and mild today, stronger storms tomorrow
- Butler County, KDHE confirms third case of COVID-19